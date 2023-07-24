Manipur Horror: NCPCR Seeks Probe Into Revelation Of Arrested Minor's Identity

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur regarding the disclosure of the identity of a minor boy who was arrested in connection with the Manipur incident that occurred on May 4. A total of seven people have been arrested till now in connection to the video that went viral on July 19, over two months after the incident where a mob of 800-1000 men were seen parading two women disrobed, sexually assaulting them, and forcing them into a field. According to the Manipur police, among the seven arrested, six are the main accused and one of them is a juvenile.

NCPCR writes to DGP Manipur regarding disclosing the identity of a minor

The child commission has requested the Manipur DGP to initiate the probe immediately in the matter where the identity of the minor has been compromised by three people who are alleging hat the said minor boy was the perpetrator in the recent incident in Manipur. The commission has asked for an Action Taken Report along with the FIR copy within three days.

The NCPCR's letter stated that the commission is in receipt of a complaint pertaining to disclosing the identity of a minor boy aged 14 years by three individuals who have identified as--

Tarun Bharitya from Motinagar Shillong, Meghalaya,

Subhashini Ali, a member of the Polit Bureau Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Kamaluden Museethacudin from Tamil Nadu

"It has been informed to the commission that these individuals were involved and can be seen in the recent video of the horrendous incident from Manipur. It has also been informed to the commission that the dissemination of pictures of the minor has caused mental trauma and in a state of shock. The self-explanatory complaint is enclosed," as per the NCPCR letter.

Keeping in view the safety and security of the juvenile, the Child Commission further stated the allegations against the minor are a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950 (every person has the inalienable right to live with dignified life without discrimination), Section 74 of the Juvenile act 2015 (Prohibition on disclosure of identity of children), Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and other relevant provisions of law.