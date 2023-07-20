Manipur Horror: Police Make First Arrest 77 Days After Two Women Paraded Naked By Mob

After a video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob of around 800-1,000 men in Manipur surfaced on the internet, police officials, after 77 days of the incident, said they have zeroed in on the main accused. The accused has been identified as Huirem Herodas, 32. The man was seen in the video wearing a green t-shirt. Police have said that hunt is on to find the rest of the accused.

The arrest in the Manipur gangrape came 63 days after the first FIR was registered in the case on June 21.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament said none of the culprits in the incident will be spared. "What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said, adding that the incident has insulted the entire country and the 140 crore Indians are feeling ashamed.



Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has promised that his government would ensure strict action against all the culprits, even considering the possibility of capital punishment.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "We saw the video and I felt so bad. It's a crime against humanity... I immediately ordered the police to arrest the culprits and the state government will try to ensure capital punishment for the perpetrators... At around 1.30 am (on Thursday), we arrested the main culprit."