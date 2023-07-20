Manipur Horror: Two Women Stripped Naked, Paraded And Molested; What We Know So Far

A heinous and horrific old video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob in the hilly areas of Manipur surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday (July 19), triggering a massive uproar and calls for action. The incident took place in the Kangpokpi district on May 4, when the mob molested the helpless women, crying and pleading with their captors, according to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF). The bloodcurdling act came a day after violence broke out in the northeast state between Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3.

What we know so far:

A purported old video of two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by an armed mob in Kangpokpi district surfaced recently across social media platforms. The incident reportedly took place on May 4, a day after violent clashes erupted in Manipur between Meiteis and Kukis over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. While the victims belong to the Kuki community, the Kuki-Zo tribals are planning to raise this issue during a proposed protest march in Churchandpur on Thursday (July 20) A case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants. In an official statement, the Manipur Police said, "All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked." The Centre has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, directing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude.

Smriti Irani dials Manipur CM

While condemning the horrific assault, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, asking him to ensure justice in the case. On Twitter, she said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM, who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway and assured me that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

DCW chief writes to PM Modi

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday (July 20) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur CM, seeking the strongest action against men in the video who perpetrated the attack on the girls and urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur.

While commenting on the purported video, she said, "I am unable to sleep after watching the video which has come from Manipur. The incident happened 2.5 months ago but no arrest has been made so far. I am ashamed that no one has been arrested. The central govt is silent, PM has not made a single statement. I am writing today to the Manipur CM and PM Modi to end the violence in Manipur and take action against the accused and police officials."