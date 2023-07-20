Manipur Video's FIR Narrates mindnumbing Ordeal Of Gangrape, Murder & Police Inaction

Horrific details of the heinous viral video from Manipur, where a mob of men was seen parading women naked, sexually assaulting them, and forcing them into a field, have emerged. The incident took place on May 4, and the complaint that was filed regarding the incident by the village head on May 18 was registered as an FIR on June 21.

According to the FIR, on May 4, unknown miscreants who were around 900 to 1000 in number and suspected to be members of Meitei Youth Organisations forced their way into the victims' village carrying sophisticated weapons including rifles. The violent mob went on to ransack and vandalise all the houses in the village and loot them, following which they burnt them to the ground leaving the villagers homeless.

5 villagers fled murderous mob, were waylaid and attacked

Fearing that they'd be killed by the mob, 5 villagers (two men and three women) managed to flee the scene and entered a forest to save themselves. They were later rescued by the local police as they were trying to reach the nearest police station. However, the rescue party was blocked by a mob and the 5 villagers were snatched from police custody about 2 km away from Nongpok Sukmai Police Station.

The mob killed one of the men. Then all three women were forced to remove their clothes and strip naked in front of the mob. One of the women was brutally gangraped in front of the others. As the younger brother of the victim tried to defend his sister's modesty he was murdered on the spot.

The three women later managed to escape the crime spot with the help of some people present in the area who were known to them. It was only 77 days later that the first arrest would be made over the horror and depravity they suffered.

Issuing his first response on Thursday July 20, a day after the appalling incident's video went viral, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh promised that government would ensure strict action against all the culprits, and was even considering the possibility of capital punishment. "My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning." Biren Singh tweeted on Thursday.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," the Manipur CM said. The Police has assured that the accused will be in custody by the end of the day on Thursday. A picture of the first man to be arrested, clearly seen in the video, has been released.

I have the honour to state that, on 04-05-2023 at around 3:00 pm some unknown miscreants suspected to be members of —-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

numbering about 800-1000 persons carrying sophisticated weapons like AK Rifles. SLR. INSAS and .303 Rilfes forcefully entered our village —----------------------------- Kangpokpi District, Manipur about 42 Km South of Saikul-Police Station. The violent mob vandalised all the houses and burnt them to the ground after looting all the moveable properties and cash including furniture, Electronic items, Utensils, Clothes, grains, and cattle. Domestic animals etc. leaving all of us homeless.

In addition to, 5 (Five) villagers namely —-------------------------------------------------------------- who feared loss of life fled towards the forest. They were later on rescued by the Nongpok Sekmai Police team and on their way to Nongpok Sekmai PS. However, they were blocked on the way by a mob and snatched from the custody of the police team by the Violent mob near Toubul (Sekmai Khunou) about 2 km from Nongpok Sekmai PS and about 3 Km from 33 AR Somrei Post.

Further, —------------------- was killed on the spot by the mob. All three women were physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped naked in front of the mob. —-------------------- was brutally gang raped in broad daylight in front of the witnesses namely —---------------------------------.

—---------------------, the younger brother tried to defend his sister's modesty and life but he was murdered by members of the mob on the spot. The victim —-------------------- along with the witnesses namely —-------------------------------------- managed to escape from the spot with the help of some people in the area who were known to them.

It is, therefore, requested to kindly register a regular case without delay and book the culprits and take necessary legal action against them according to law.

(This is the redacted version of the police complaint to protect the identity of the survivors and victims)