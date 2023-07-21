"It is one of the most horrific human rights violation and my head hangs in shame that it has happened in India," said Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal while speaking regarding the Manipur horror. The video showing the heinous crime wherein two women are being paraded naked by an armed mob in Manipur, surfaced on the internet on Wednesday, July 19. The incident took place at the Kangpokpi district on May 4 and the village where the incident took place -- called B Phainom -- was burnt down a day after ethnic clashes broke out in the state.

"I was not able to sleep the entire night after watching the video yesterday. It is one of the most horrific human rights violation. It is shameful. There is absolutely no way to justify what happened with these girls (two women). It is very frightening to understand what these girls were made to go through," said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

Speaking regarding the FIR, she said, "The Manipur government for 77 days did not act on the FIR. Only some arrests have been made today. The entire nation is in deep shock and asking questions. PM Modi was silent for three months while Manipur was burning. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh went on record and said that he did not know about this case as there are hundreds of such cases happening in Manipur."

"If there are hundreds of such cases happening in Manipur, this would probably be one such video which has surfaced. Many more such survivors, victims must be living in fear to which the state government has not even reached. Action has been taken against some police officers after the video went viral," said the DCW chief.

She further said that Manipur is burning and across the country rapists are being emboldened whether it is Bilkis Bano's rapists or Ram Rahim. "People of the country must rise and ask the right questions to the government. I am asking them why cannot I go to Manipur and create a fact-finding report for the government when no other authorities are willing to do so," said Swati Maliwal.

DCW chief Maliwal writes to PM Modi, demands immediate action

Earlier in the day, Swati Maliwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate steps to curb the violence in Manipur and arrest those behind parading two women naked and allegedly sexually assaulting them. Maliwal said she plans to visit Manipur to interact with the survivors, their families, and other women and girls who may be living in fear and vulnerability.

She said, "The May 4 attack on the women captured on a video has shocked the nation and scarred the conscience of humanity. It was disheartening to learn that despite the registration of an FIR, justice has not been served to the victims of this heinous crime."

According to the FIR, which was registered on May 18, the unknown miscreants, about 900 to 1000 in numbers suspected to be members of Meitei organisations arrived at the village with rifles-like weapons and looted all the property, and vandalised houses leaving villagers homeless. Scared by the mob, five villagers (two men and three women) ran and entered a forest and were rescued by police, however, later the mob snatched the five villagers from police custody around two kilometres away from Nongpok Sukmai Police Station.

There, the mob killed one of the men and the three other women were asked to strip naked in front of everyone. One of the women was also brutally gangraped. When the younger brother tried to save his sister's modesty, he was murdered in cold blood.