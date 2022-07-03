Manipur Landslide: More Bodies Recovered As Death Toll Rises To 42; Search Op Ongoing

In a key update from Manipur after the recent landslide near a railway construction site in the state's Noney district, more bodies of Army personnel and civilians have been recovered as per reports.

According to the Defence PRO, Guwahati, amid the ongoing search operations, a total of 27 bodies of Territorial Army personnel and 15 bodies of civilians have been recovered in the afternoon on July 3.

The Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been conducting relentless search operations, however, since July 2, torrential rains and recent landslides in the Tupul area have hindered those efforts.

A search and rescue dog has been added to the search and rescue operation in addition to Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) technology, according to a defence spokesperson in Guwahati.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on July 2, over the Manipur landslide havoc that occurred at the Tupul Yard Railway construction camp on Wednesday, CM N Biren Singh called the incident "very shocking" and said, "This is first of its kind (incident) in Manipur." He said that such an incident had never happened before in the state.

Manipur CM Biren Singh: Immense support from Centre

CM Biren Singh informed that the Centre has been actively supporting the rescue mission by sending NDRF and Army personnel to help in the rescue. "Just on the same day, Union Home minister Amit Shah called me and enquired about the situation. He also assured me of sending NRDF and all the other requirements."

#RepublicExclusive | PM Modi, HM Amit Shah called me, they are continuously monitoring the situation. Centre deployed NDRF, Indian Army; State disaster management special teams are too in action: Manipur CM @NBirenSingh on fatal landslide



Watch here - https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/mSE01Hgq1N — Republic (@republic) July 2, 2022

"Honourable Prime Minister Modi also called me. He was accessing (the situation) from Delhi. He said that NRDF and the army were also deployed for the rescue operations. Glad to inform you that through-wall-radar and similar machinery arrived yesterday and with the help of these machines, we will be able to locate and recover the bodies. I am really very thankful to PM Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji and Rajnath Singh Ji," CM Biren told Republic TV.

Manipur landslide

A major landslide occurred on Wednesday night in Manipur's Noney district, close to a railroad construction site, as the entire Northeastern state saw nonstop rainstorms over the previous few days. Following this, a number of people, including villagers and soldiers, became trapped beneath the debris. Over 81 deaths have reportedly been confirmed as a result of this unfortunate tragedy, according to CM Biren.

According to an NF Railway CPRO, the large landslide not only caused damage to the railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district but also resulted in the loss of the Tupul railway station building for the Jiribam-Imphal new line project, track formation, and temporary camps of construction workers.

(With inputs from ANI)

