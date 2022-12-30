Manipur: Massive Destruction Of Poppy Cultivation Conducted Under ‘War On Drugs' Campaign

As part of the Manipur government’s ‘War on Drugs’ campaign, a combined team of Police comprising personnel from Kangpokpi District Police, MR, IRB, and NAB conducted massive poppy destruction on December 23, Friday. On the western hill range of Scelsi Village, under Kangpokpi Police Station, Kangpokpi District, massive poppy destruction in an area of about 30 acres was conducted. Also, about 10 acres of poppy destruction in the Molkon and Phulaijang hill range under Saikul PS, Kangpokpi District was conducted.

Ninety personnel comprising teams of Churachandpur District police and 1st IRB, led by the SP/CCP and CO 1st IRB in the presence of SDO, Tuibong conducted poppy destruction drive in the forest area of Thinghangjang Village, Churachandpur District and destroyed about 65 acres of poppy cultivated areas. And later, the Chief of Thinghangjang Village, namely, Kamkhosei Haokip (48) s/o (L) Otjathang Haokip of Songpi (AP) was arrested and produced before the CJM for further investigation.

On December 24, Kangpokpi District police arrested two accused persons for the plantation of poppy at the western hill range of Selsi. The two people are Paokhomang Kipgen aka David (41) S/o (L) Jangkhohao Kipgen, of Selsi Village, Kangpokpi district (Secretary of Selsi Village) and Henkholun Kipgen aka Helun (62) S/o (L)Khohem Kipgen of Selsi Village, Kangpokpi district (Vice - Chairman of Selsi Village).

During the month of December 2022, a combined team of Ukhrul district Police, 6th MR, NAB, and Forest department have carried out the destruction of Poppy cultivated areas in Ukhrul District at different locations as shown below:

On December 3 and 7, at Ringui (Tungou) Hill Range, more than 20 acres of cultivated areas destroyed.

On December 14 and 15, at Champhung Hill Range, more than 20 acres of Poppy cultivated areas destroyed

On December 20 and 24, at Champhung -Tora Hill Range, more than 40 acres of poppy-cultivated areas destroyed

On December 26, at N.P Khullen, B.Gamnom hill range, 03 acres of poppy-cultivated area destroyed

On December 29, at D.Lhangjol village areas, Churachandpur, about 15 acres of poppy cultivated area were destroyed. Also, at Hengshi area, Chandel District- 35 (Thirty-five) acres, at Monglham hill range, 40 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed.

Chief of D Langjhol village namely Letkholal Khongsai (47)S/o Jamkholet Khongshai, Chief of Monglham village, namely, Paojamang Haokip (56) S/o (L) Khaikholet Haokip of Kangpokpi District and the Chief of Thinghangjang Village, namely, Kamkhosei Haokip (48) s/o (L) Otjathang Haokip of Songpi (AP) have so far been arrested.

All the accused persons involved in the plantations of Poppy will be charged under the NDPS Act, PITNDPS Act, and as well as Forest Act for the destruction of the Forest.

