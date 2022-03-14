Manipur: N Biren Singh Takes Oath As Heingang MLA; CM Face Yet To Be Confirmed

Manipur's incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday, March 13, took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Manipur. MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by senior BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh, who took oath as the protem Speaker of the Manipur Assembly on Sunday. BJP's Biren Singh won from the Heingang constituency by a margin of over 18,000 votes against Congress rival P Sharatchandra.

Newly elected MLAs Biswajit Singh, Y Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police P. Doungel, and other top officials were present at the occasion.

Earlier on Friday, N Biren Singh had submitted his resignation letter as Chief Minister to Governor Satya Pal Malik, who had asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge. It is to be noted that there is no confirmation yet when the new BJP-led government would assume office and who would be chosen as the next Chief Minister.

Prior to the state's polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had informally declared Singh as the party's chief ministerial candidate and he is expected to lead the next government. This time, the BJP contested all seats alone and won in 32 of the 60 constituencies in Manipur.

BJP's Rajen Singh takes oath as protem Speaker of Manipur Assembly

On Sunday, Senior BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh was sworn in as the protem speaker of the Assembly. He was urged to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the remaining 59 newly-elected MLAs on Monday.

At an event in Raj Bhawan in Imphal, Governor La Ganesan administered the oath to Singh in the presence of caretaker CM N. Biren Singh, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, DGP P. Doungel, and other MLAs and top officials.

Singh, defeating National People’s Party (NPP) candidate Pukhrambam Sumati Devi by a margin of 400 votes, was elected to Manipur Assembly from the Lamsang seat. The term of the outgoing Assembly is due to expire on March 19.

Manipur Election Results 2022

On March 10, the Manipur election results were declared and the BJP retained power in the state by winning 32 of the 60 seats. While Congress managed to win only five seats, the others secured 23 of the 60 seats.

Janata Dal (United) is the second-largest party which bagged six seats, while the Naga People's Party could win five and the National People's Party bagged seven.

