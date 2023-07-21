Manipur Natives Protest At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Demand Sacking Of CM Biren Singh

Members of the Kuki community have launched a massive protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after three women were sexually assaulted and paraded naked in Manipur, a video of which came out on July 19 spreading like wildfire and horrifying people far and wide. .

With posters in their hand condeming the May 4 incident, the protesters raised slogans demanding the sacking of Manipur CM N Biren Singh and death penalty for the perpetrators. The incident of barbarity transpired on May 4 in the B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district amid the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Imphal.

Demands like "Supreme Court must take cognizance of attacks" and "exemplary punishment must be ensured to the guilty" were printed on the placards waved by the protestors at the Jantar Mantar. They also called others to "stand in soldarity with Manipur" and called out the government with "BJP sarkar jawaab do" signs. Some even showed up with placards reading "Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh should be immediately sacked," to express their anger against the state government's inaction.

(Protestors at the Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Image: Republic)

As of now, the Manipur Police have arrested four people who were part of the mob that was involved in the heinous crime. The protestors at the site told Republic TV that the incident that came to light two months later after it occurred might be just one of many unreported ones. The crime came to light after a video surfaced on social media on July 19 and no action was taken by the Police even after an FIR was registered on June 21, over a month after the complaint was filed on May 18.

(Protestors showed up with posters demanding resignation of Manipur CM; Image: Republic)

"We knew about this incident since May itself. But since the video went viral, most people got to know about it as recently as July. And all of a sudden the government is taking action and the Police have suddenly become very active. It is only after the political pressure came that action is being taken," one of the protestors said.

He further held the state government accountable for the unrest in Manipur and said that it could have been avoided. "The government is accountable for what has happened. They let vigilante groups wreak havoc on the entire state. And all of a sudden they are apologising and whatnot. It could have been avoided," he added.

Manipur women take matters into their own hands

Enraged by the inhumane acts, women in Manipur demolished and burnt down the house of Huirem Herodas Singh. The 32-year-old is the main accused in the case and was arrested on July 20 from the Thoubal district. In a video accessed by Republic, several women were seen demolishing his mudhouse before setting it on fire. Similar scenes emerged from the Wangjing district where the house of another accused, identified as 20-year-old Laishram Kabichandra Singapur was demolished.

A total of 129 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police had detained 657 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.



2/n pic.twitter.com/sC4Ob6PRKy — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 20, 2023

Amid a national outcry, the Manipur CM has assured of death penalty for the culprits. Meanwhile, the Manipur police are carrying out raids to nab the accused and have claimed that they are "making all out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest."