Manipur Remains On Edge; Forces On High Alert Ahead Of Meitei Uprising Day

Though no fresh incident of violence has been reported in Manipur for at least the last 12 hours, high alert has been issued by the security agencies keeping in view the Meitei Uprising Day which is on June 18.

Since 2001, June 18 has been observed as Meitei Uprising Day across Manipur and by the Meiteis living in different parts of the world. Though many community leaders have asserted that it will be a very low-key affair this year, security agencies, particularly the central forces deployed in the state are taking no chances and are on a high alert.

(Meitei Uprising Day Memorial)

Meanwhile, keeping in view the Meitei Uprising Day, human chains will be formed by Meiteis across Manipur and by Meiteis living elsewhere in the world at 7.30pm IST today.

Security forces on high alert

Troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) as well as other central forces deployed in Manipur have been asked to be on high alert and patrolling as well as area dominance by the forces have been increased particularly in the sensitive areas such as Bishnupur, Imphal West, Kangpokpi and parts of Churachandpur.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a senior security official said that since lots of rumour-mongering has been taking place despite the ban on the internet, the security forces are taking utmost precautionary measures. "The Internet is banned but still there are elements who have been circulating fake images to malign the image of the security forces. Keeping in view the malicious attempts and the sensitivity involving the Meitei Uprising Day, we have increased our vigil," the official stated.

On the other hand, speaking to Republic Media Network from Churachandpur, a leader of a Kuki Civil Society Organisation said that they too are keeping a close eye on the developments around June 18.

"They have already threatened, so let's see what they do. We are ready to see," he added.

Meanwhile, preparations are going on at Kekru Park at North AOC in Imphal West to pay tribute to the martyrs of the June uprising of 2001.