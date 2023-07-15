Manipur: Students In Relief Camps Worry About Their Future

Schools in the violence-hit state of Manipur reopened on July 5, after a gap of two months. However, classes are being held regularly only for students from Class 1 to 8. The decision to reopen the schools in Manipur was wholeheartedly welcomed by parents across Manipur, but at the same time, it drew a lot of criticism as well because of the government's decision to keep the internet shut for more than two months now. Amidst this, Republic Media Network spoke to those living in the relief camps, particularly reaching out to the students as many are still uncertain about their future ahead.

With schools closed, self-study the only alternative

Thokchom Ratan, a student of Class 10, who will be appearing for the Boards next year is not sure what's in store for him. He is taking shelter at a relief camp in a school situated in Kumbi in Bishnupur district. He said that all he has been able to do in the last more than two months is self-study. Though schools have reopened now, classes for students from Class 9 to 12 are not being held.

"I want to go to school. My studies have been greatly hampered. Here in this camp and the nearby camp, there are around 60 students of classes 9-10. We don't have any teacher here to guide us even if we are continuing with self-study," Thokchom Ratan said. It is worth mentioning that schools for Class 9 to 12, remain suspended due to inadequate infrastructure as most of the schools have been converted into relief camps to shelter the riot victims. According to the Education Department, Manipur has 4,670 government schools with classes from 1 to 8, of which 96 are being used as relief camps.

"Regular classes for Class 9 to 12 will resume once the prefabricated houses are ready for those in relief camps," informed officials from the Education Department. Rorrkychand Singh, a resident of Imphal said that lifting the ban on the internet will help the students. "Internet ban should be lifted, if not possible in entirety, it should be lifted in a regulated manner at least so that students can continue with their online classes as most of the students in higher classes these days take online classes," he said.

Meanwhile, another student Uma Irom from Imphal, who was attending online coaching classes for JEE & NEET said that with studies hampered due to the internet shutdown, he plans to move to Guwahati for physical classes. "The coaching infrastructure in the state is not up to the mark. So, I enrolled myself for online coaching classes. However, with the extension of the internet ban and the uncertainty over its immediate restoration, now I'm planning to enroll in some institute in Guwahati," he said.

The condition in most of the relief camps are similar, too congested with more than 100 people living under the same roof. The environment is not suitable for students to concentrate on their studies. There are children aged two to three years, there are elderly people around and a lot of chaos for a student to concentrate on their studies. A volunteer of a relief camp Satyabrata Singh said, "How will they study here? There are children crying and people gossiping around. Moreover, the psychological trauma that they have been through, they need proper counselling."

Meanwhile, many civil society organizations have also come forward to help students in distress. Shiksha Bikash Samiti is one such NGO that is sending volunteers to the relief camps to help the students with their studies.

A volunteer from the Kumbi area in Bishnupur district informed Republic Media Network that they are visiting the relief camps in the morning and evening to help the students. "We go to the camps at 8 am in the morning and engage the students for two hours. Similarly in the evening from 4 pm to 6 pm, we assist them with their studies," he said.