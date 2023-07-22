Manipur Survivor's Brother Speaks To Republic, Says 'CM Biren Singh Has Failed'

In an exclusive interview with Republic, the brother of the survivor in the Manipur horror video recounted the harrowing ordeal his sister endured. The shocking incident occurred on July 19 when a distressing video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob in Manipur went viral, sparking nationwide outrage and condemnation.

Speaking to Republic, the victim's brother expressed his deep distress over the entire incident, stating, "I feel bad about what has happened... The CM has failed. He is not working for all communities. I want them to treat us equally, but that's not what we are getting." He expressed dissatisfaction with the police response to the situation and revealed the tragic circumstances leading to his sister's trauma.

I'm unable to talk to my sister as she is in trauma: Victim's brother

Narrating the terrifying tale, he explained, "One villager informed me over the phone that my father and brother have been killed... My sister met that fate because no one was there to help her." Expressing his lack of trust in the government and the police, he disclosed, "Close relatives went to the police, but we don't have trust in the government or the police... I know one accused – he is from our neighbouring village. He has been arrested, but I don't know his name."

Regarding his sister's condition after experiencing such inhumane treatment, he sadly stated, "After the incident, I tried to contact my sister, but couldn't. Even now, I'm unable to talk to her as she is still under trauma."

Manipur barbarity: The blood-curdling incident

According to the FIR (First Information Report), on May 4, around 900 to 1000 unknown miscreants carrying sophisticated weapons, including rifles, forcefully entered the victims' village. They proceeded to ransack and vandalize all the houses, looting them before setting them ablaze, leaving the villagers homeless.

Five villagers, consisting of two men and three women, managed to escape the violent mob and sought refuge in a nearby forest to save their lives. Later, they were rescued by the local police while attempting to reach the nearest police station. Tragically, a mob blocked the rescue party and snatched the five villagers from police custody about 2 km away from Nongpok Sukmai Police Station.

The mob killed one of the men on the spot and then subjected all three women to the horrific act of stripping naked in front of them. One of the women endured a brutal gangrape in the presence of the others. In a valiant attempt to defend his sister's dignity, the younger brother was murdered by the mob.

With the help of some familiar individuals present in the area, the three women managed to escape the crime scene. Shockingly, only after 77 days was the first arrest made in connection with the appalling and depraved incident.

As of now, Manipur police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, with the latest arrest made on Friday. Addressing the matter, Chief Minister Biren Singh declared that his government would seek capital punishment for all the culprits involved in this heinous crime.