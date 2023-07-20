Manipur Video: DCW Chief Maliwal Writes To PM, Demands Immediate Action; May Visit State

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate steps to curb the violence in Manipur and arrest those behind parading two women naked and allegedly sexually assaulting them. Maliwal said she plans to visit Manipur to interact with the survivors, their families, and other women and girls who may be living in fear and vulnerability.

She said the May 4 attack on the women captured on a video has "shocked the nation and scarred the conscience of humanity". It was "disheartening" to learn that despite the registration of an FIR, justice has not been served to the victims of this heinous crime, she said.

"The fact that such an incident could occur, and the perpetrators remain at large for over two and a half months, is a grave reflection of the urgent need for action and justice in the state," she said in the letter. Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the video surfaced on Wednesday showing the two women from one of the warring communities in the state being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed assailants.

In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and the guilty will not be spared.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the prime minister expressed his pain and anger. In her letter, Maliwal told the prime minister, "I implore your Hon’ble self to immediately take urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur and protect the dignity and safety of all its citizens," she added.

She requested the PM's intervention in ensuring that the local authorities expedite the process of apprehending all the culprits in the "sickening act" and that the survivors and their families are provided necessary support and protection. "Strongest action needs to be also taken against the erring police officers who failed to act swiftly in the matter. The passage of over two and a half months without any arrests is inexcusable and requires immediate corrective measures," she said.

She requested the prime minister to visit Manipur to take a stock of the situation and stand by Manipuri women in their hour of need. "It is extremely sad that till date neither the Union Minister for Women and Children nor the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women have bothered to visit the state to assess the nature of crimes being perpetrated against the women and girls therein," she said.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has been informed that the main accused has been arrested and others would be apprehended soon.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the video and was informed that an investigation was underway and assured that no effort will be spared in delivering justice. On her planned visit to the state, Maliwal said, "I shall strive to submit a fact-finding report to the Government at the earliest, so that the state can reach out to more victims of sexual crimes and take urgent steps to prevent such atrocities and enhance the safety of women and girls in the state. I am writing to Manipur Chief Minister separately requesting the same."