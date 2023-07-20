Manipur Video: NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Asks State Police Chief To Take Prompt Action

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of two women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur over two months ago and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has been informed that the main accused has been arrested and others would be apprehended soon.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side. "NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognizance, the DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action," the NCW tweeted.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted, "Just spoke to DGP of Manipur and he apprised that the main accused has been arrested. He assured me that others will also be arrested soon." Earlier, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the video and was informed that an investigation was underway and assured that no effort will be spared.

Just talked to DGP Manipur and he apprised that the main accused is been arrested in this matter. He assured me that others will also be arrested soon. https://t.co/Zi90kOg0Pt — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) July 20, 2023

Police in Manipur said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons. A spokesperson of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said, "The despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who pleading to their captors." More than 150 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.