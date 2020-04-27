Manipur: Authorities Distribute Relief Material While Maintaining Social Distancing Norms

he video posted on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows people taking relief material from different stalls which are placed several feet apart.

Manipur: Video of relief material distribution with social distancing surfaces

Manipur has been one of the most successful states when it comes to battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic. As of now, Manipur has reported only two cases of the infection and no deaths. According to reports, one of the key reasons is the effective implementation of social distancing policy.

And giving testimony to that is the latest video that has now taken the internet by storm. The video posted on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows people taking relief material from different stalls which are placed several feet apart. It further shows the recipients perfectly adhering to the rules as the relief workers greet them with ‘namaste’ with dignity and respect.

'Dignity and convenience' 

Since shared, the 45-second video clip had got over 271.6k views and 17.4k likes. Netizens also took the opportunity to shower plaudits on the people as well as administration for such ‘brilliant' execution. Many others applauded North Eastern residents and called them inherently calm and composed. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India also joined the conversation and lauded the Manipur residents for maintaining “dignity and convince for everyone". 

