Manipur Video: 77 Days After Incident & Month After FIR, Police Arrest 4 Among Mob Of 1000

The horrific and heinous old video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob of 800 to 1000 people in Manipur has triggered national outrage. The video that surfaced on July 19, was of May 4, a day after violent clashes rocked the northeastern state. The mob molested the helpless women, crying and pleading with their captors, in the Kangpokpi district.

After 77 days of the harrowing act, the Manipur Police arrested four people on Thursday (July 20). While the first arrest was made in the noon, the remaining three came later in the evening. The first person arrested was identified as Huirem Herodas Singh (32), the main accused in the case. On Thursday morning, police had said all those responsible for the crime would be arrested "by tonight". Meanwhile, the raids are still underway to get hold of other culprits.

In an official statement, the Manipur Police said, "Three more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District, have been arrested today. So total four persons have been arrested till now. The State Police is making all out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest. Raids are continuing."

Manipur video: What we know so far

Two women was paraded naked and sexually assaulted by an armed mob in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on May 4. A complaint regarding the matter was filed on May 18, and the FIR was lodged on June 21. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against the accused. The incident took place on May 4, when a mob of 800 to 1000 people entered the B Phainom village in Manipur, read the FIR. The violent mob burnt houses and looted items belonging to the villagers, including cash and movable properties. In an attempt to save lives, five villagers fled to a nearby forest, from where a police team rescued them and took to police station. On the way to the police station, the mob intercepted the police vehicle and snatched the villagers- two men and three women - from the police custody. The mob, later killed one men, who was trying to protect the other hostages. Later, the mob stripped the three women naked and gangraped one of them. While the younger brother of the gangrape victim tried to defend his sister's modesty, he was murdered. Out of the five, two men were killed, three women were stripped naked and one among three women was gangraped. The women escaped the spot with the help of some villagers, who were known to them.

PM Modi condemns Manipur horror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 20) condemned the horrific incident that shook the entire nation. While speaking about the incident ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said that he is filled with anger and anguish after the Manipur incident.

"The incident that has come before us from Manipur is one that any cultured and educated society would feel ashamed of. Who are these culprits, who are these sinners, how many are they, who are they -- this has its place. But the humiliation is of the entire Nation. 140 crore citizens are having to feel ashamed."

He appealed to all Chief Ministers to strenghthen the law and order in their states, especially for the security of women. "I want to assure citizens, no culptit will be spared. The full force of the law will be applied. What has happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he added.