Manipur Video: SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Seeks Response From State And Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday (July 20) took suo motu cognizance of the sexual violence incident in Manipur, where two women were stripped naked, paraded and molested by an armed mob. While remarking on the incident, the 'worried' apex court sought a response from the Union and State governments and directed them to take stern action against the perpetrators.

"We are very worried after seeing the video. We will give a little time for the government to take action, otherwise, we will step in. Let the centre and the state apprise us of the steps taken. We will take this on July 28," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

He stated that using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to perpetuate gender violence is unacceptable. While condemning the act of sexual violence, he added, "We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps and takes action. This is unacceptable."

The Supreme Court said that it is deeply disturbed by the incident. "What is portrayed in the media would indicate gross constitutional violations and infractions of human rights. Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy," the bench said.

The top court said that it should be apprised of the steps taken by the government to hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Women paraded naked in Manipur

A horrific old video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob in the hilly areas of Manipur surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday (July 19), triggering a massive uproar and calls for action. The incident took place in the Kangpokpi district on May 4, when the mob molested the helpless women, crying and pleading with their captors, according to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF).

Centre issues social media advisory

The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. "It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation," government sources said.