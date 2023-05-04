Manipur Violence: Army Called In After Clashes In 8 Districts; Mary Kom Appeals To Centre

Amid the tension over the Manipur government's move to protect forests in the face of resistance from illegal immigrants and the High Court’s direction to include Meitei in scheduled tribes, famous Indian boxer and former world champion Mary has appealed to the Central government to help the state after violence broke out during a tribal agitation.

The six times AIBA World Women's boxing champion, took to her Twitter and stated that her home state Manipur is "burning". She has tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMO, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in her tweet, urging them to help Manipur to come out of the violence.

India Army deployed in violence-hit areas

According to the defence spokesperson, the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out.

"Responding to the request of Civil Administration in Manipur, Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of Columns for Area Domination in all affected areas in the evening of 3 May. Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas & restore law and order underway," the Indian Army said in a statement.

So far, 4,000 people have been rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas in Manipur, and given shelter, the defence spokesperson said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places. "Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

Internet services suspended for 5 days

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the Manipur government said, "Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."

On Wednesday, violence erupted during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley. According to officials, thousands of agitators took part in the march, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out. Taking note of the situation, the government has suspended mobile internet services across the state for five days. Curfew orders were also issued for 8 districts on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)