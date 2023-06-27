Manipur Violence: Assam Rifles Evacuate 50K People To Date, Provide Essential Supplies

As the law and order situation continues to remain tense in parts of Manipur leading people to vacate their homes, the Assam Rifles has evacuated over 50,000 displaced people from various communities in the state. The security forces gave the displaced people relief providing them with safe passage, food, shelter, medicines, and the paramilitary force said in a statement.

The Assam Rifles was the first responder in the wake of the ethnic violence triggered in Manipur, the statement said. The forces have been actively involved in rescuing the people from across all social strata since the onset of violence in many areas in the state following the May 3 tribal protest.

Providing security to trucks with essential supplies

The Assam Rifles personnel were at the forefront providing round-the-clock security cover to the cavalcade of trucks transporting essential supplies, medicines and oil to Imphal Valley via National Highway 37. The para-military force informed since May 14, Assam Rifles has ensured an incident-free movement of about 9,000 trucks on the highway.

Assam Rifles have played a critical role in managing the simmering situation in the state since May 3 and also at the same time acting as an enabler for the provision of disruption-free essential goods to the citizens. The release said after the imposition of the curfew and restriction on movement in the state, the life of the locals came to a standstill wherein they were found wanting in terms of basic amenities like rations, water, shelter, and medical aid.

Assam Rifles on 23 June 23, conducted an interactive session between the village authorities of Kwatha Khunou, Molpheï, and B Bongyang, Manipur, in a significant effort to promote mutual trust and maintain peace in the region.

Maintaining law and order

In the background of riots, Assam Rifles proved as a silver lining for the people of Manipur by mobilising the resources to mitigate the law and order situation and facilitating supplies of essential commodities. The jawans of the para-military force conducted flag marches and area domination exercises to establish a visible presence and instill a sense of security among the local population.

Peace meets were organised with multiple stakeholders in the various districts by Assam Rifles in collaboration with the local administration. To cater to the healthcare needs of the locals, medical camps have been established.

ASSAM RIFLES ORGANISES MEET WITH LOCAL CSOS OF KAKCHING TO DISCUSS REMOVAL OF BLOCKADES IN MANIPUR

Assam Rifles on 19 Jun 2023, conducted a security and coordination meeting at Kakching Garrison, Manipur.

Notably, immediately after violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, the state government had asked for the deployment of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles keeping in mind the maintainance of the internal security situation in the state.