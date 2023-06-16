Manipur Violence: Civil Society Groups Urge PM To Form Court-monitored Tribunal

With ethnic clashes continuing in Manipur, several civil society groups have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a court-monitored tribunal to bring back normalcy in the state and demanded financial compensation to those affected.

Separately, a Delhi-based member of the Kuki-Zo community has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the safety of Kuki-Zo inmates in jails in Manipur and sought his intervention.

In his letter to Shah, George T Haokip claimed,

"Disturbing reports have emerged that highlighted instances of harassment, inhumane treatment and potential threats to the lives of jail inmates in Manipur."

"Given the gravity of the situation and the fundamental principles of justice and human rights, I request your intervention in ensuring the immediate release or transfer of the Kuki-Zo inmates to Churachandpur jail (in Manipur), where their safety can be assured," he urged Shah.

In a statement, endorsed by Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, former civil servant Meena Gupta, activists Kavita Krishnan and Brinda Adige, among others, the civil society groups also said that "the prime minister must take accountability of the current situation in Manipur".

They called for an immediate halt to the violence in Manipur. It is "causing large scale disruption of lives, livelihoods and properties", the statement said.

"Thousands of people are reported to be in refugee camps and lakhs of men, women and children have been displaced, and the violence still continues," said the statement, which had more than 500 groups as signatories.

"The prime minister must take accountability of the current situation in Manipur. A court-monitored tribunal must be formed to establish facts, and prepare the ground for justice and healing of the gaping wound that separates communities of Manipur to mitigate the divisiveness," it said.

The ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations. So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives and over 300 injured.

The groups claimed that news reports of attacks on women and rapes must be verified. They sought a fast-track court for all cases pertaining to sexual violence in the state.

The statement said "a fast-track court must be set up for all cases of sexual violence". "There must be a provision of relief by the government to those forced to flee and guarantee their safe return to their villages, rebuild their homes and lives," it said.

The civil society groups have also urged the Centre to provide ex-gratia to those who have lost their family members, suffered injuries and lost their homes in the violence.

"There must be a provision of ex-gratia for those who lost their loved ones, suffered injuries and loss of home, grain, livestock and so on. This process of return, rehabilitation and compensation should be overseen by a panel of retired judges who know the region closely, perhaps appointed by the high court or Supreme Court," the statement said.