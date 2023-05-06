Manipur Violence: CRPF Asks Personnel On Leave To Report To Duty ‘immediately'

In the wake of the killing of a Manipur-based Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) CoBRA commando on Friday (May 5), who was on leave, the central force has asked all CRPF soldiers hailing from Manipur and who are on leave to report to their nearest base ‘immediately’ along with their family members. Notably, armed miscreants killed a CoBRA commando of the CRPF on Friday noon. He hailed from Manipur’s Churachandpur district and was on leave.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on Wednesday (May 3) after which a curfew was imposed in a number of districts. Internet services were suspended and Manipur-bound trains were also stopped following multiple incidents of arson. The clashes took place over granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei tribe.

CoBRA commando killed

The commando of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA, who was on leave, was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday noon, officials said. The headquarters of the 3.25-lakh personnel strong force in Delhi asked all its field commanders to "promptly" contact their off-duty personnel hailing from Manipur and convey them the message. According to the directive accessed by PTI, CRPF has asked all personnel hailing from Manipur and on leave in their home state to "report immediately" to their nearest security force base along with their family if they feel "unsafe or insecure".

It has asked its Manipur and Nagaland Sector Office, headquartered in Imphal, to extend "all possible assistance to such personnel promptly".

Manipur violence

After the violence sparked off in Manipur the Indian Army jointly with the state police, administration, and Airforce has worked relentlessly to restore peace and evacuate citizens stranded in regions hit by unrest.

In the last 12 hours, "Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by miscreants to establish blockades, which were taken under control by security forces. To ensure locals feel secure, security officials have conducted proactive rescue operations, flag marches, area dominance, and interaction with locals and influencers," the statement by the official said, adding that nearly 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities created by company operating bases and military garrisons.

The Indian Army said in a statement on Friday, that the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through joint actions by all stakeholders. "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. The IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," the Indian Army stated.

(With PTI inputs)