Amit Shah To Visit Violence Hit Manipur As Fresh Clashes Rock Imphal, Killing Two

Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, was once again engulfed in violence on Sunday, causing injury to security personnel. Fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state following an attack by alleged Kuki militants who set fire to numerous houses in the Serou and Sugunu areas.

A security personnel was injured during the eruption of fresh violence in Imphal, Manipur, and has been immediately taken to Raj Medicity Hospital, as confirmed by a police official. According to officials, two persons were killed and 12 injured in different instances of firing upon civilians and clashes between militants and security forces.

"Firing has been reported from Sugnu in Kakching, Kangvi in Churachandpur, Kangchup in Imphal West, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Nungoipokpi in Bishenpur, Khurkhul in Imphal West and YKPI in Kangpokpi," Officials stated, PTI reported. Notably, the latest clashes began after the Army commenced combing operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit violence-hit Manipur on May 29 to resolve the ongoing ethnic crisis. Earlier, while speaking to reporters in Imphal on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai confined about Shah's visit, saying, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah would stay for three days and would work to end the ethnic crisis and deliver justice to all the people... We will talk with people at different places and listen to their views and opinions."

On the same day, Shah also stated that he would be visiting the violence-hit state to resolve the issue. "I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state," Shah said while laying the foundation stone of the tenth campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Changsari in Assam.

Ethnic clashes which have claimed over 75 lives first broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Countermeasure to violence in Manipur

In response to the escalating violence, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed the media on Sunday, revealing that security forces had taken action against the armed "terrorists" responsible for torching houses and firing at civilians. The Chief Minister emphasised that the conflict was not between communities, but rather between militants and security forces. According to Singh, approximately 40 terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in their operations to restore peace in the state.

"We have taken strict action. Till now we have reports that around 40 terrorists have been eliminated... In retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population have been killed in different areas. A few have also been arrested by the security forces," he said on Sunday. Singh further stated that the recent spurt in violent attacks on civilian houses in peripheral areas of the Valley seemed to be well-planned and coordinated.

(With inputs from agencies)