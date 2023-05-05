Manipur Violence: Families Seeking Refuge In Neighbouring Assam; Himanta Pledges Support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that the people of Manipur are taking refuge in Assam amid the ongoing violence in the northeastern state between tribals and the people belonging to the Meitei community. Further informing that he is in constant touch with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Assam Chief Minister pledged his full support to its neighbouring state.

“Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis.”

Manipur-bound trains suspended

As the unrest in Manipur continues, the Northeast Frontier Railway on Friday, May 5, suspended all train services to the northeastern state with immediate effect. According to news agency ANI, the decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop the train movement in the state.

"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," informed CPRO of NF Railway Sabyasachi De.

Shoot-at-sight orders issued

In view of the ongoing violence, the Manipur government on Thursday issued 'shoot at sight' orders to control the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Notably, in view of the ongoing violent clashes, fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed across the northeastern state of Manipur. It has been learnt that more troops are being brought in from Nagaland by road while the IAF is flying in reinforcements from Guwahati and Tezpur to bring the situation under control.