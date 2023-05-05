Manipur Violence: Himanta Sarma Assures Full Support To Families Seeking Refuge In Assam

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, some families impacted by recent episodes have sought asylum in in the state following riots in some areas of Manipur, the ANI reported.

Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter as he stated, "Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis."

Metei reservation issue

Violence broke out after the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a "Tribal Solidarity March" on May 3 in the Churachandpur district's Torbung area to protest the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) classification, which dominates the Imphal Valley.

According to an ANI report, all trains headed for Manipur had previously been cancelled by Northeast Frontier Railways. No trains are allowed to enter Manipur until the situation is changed. The Manipur government's recommendation to halt train travel led to the decision, according to Sabyasachi De, Northeast Frontier Railway's chief public relations officer (CPRO).

"Manipur state authorities have advised to stop train operations in Manipur due to the prevailing Law and Order situation there. Four trains have been cancelled. The decision was taken initially only for May 5 and 6," the railways stated.

In the meantime, due to unrest in the State, Indian Railways has also cancelled the operations of four trains on May 5 and May 6.

The Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur, and flag marches are being held to control the situation.

Why violence erupted

According to a PTI report, since the BJP-led Manipur government began its efforts to evict tribal villagers from reserved forests, ethnic violence among ethnic groups in the Imphal valley and its surrounding hills has been simmering. This conflict has now spread throughout Manipur over the past few days. Tribal protests opposing a proposal to grant the majority Meiteis the Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, which the dwellers of the mountains had been enjoying for decades since Independence, served as the ignition for the ensuing violence.

(With Agency Inputs)