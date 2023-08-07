Manipur Violence: Imphal West Areas To Have Curfew Relaxed For 7 Hours On August 7

The Manipur administration has decided to facilitate relaxation in the curfew in all areas pertaining to Imphal West District on August 7th, allowing the general public to purchase essential commodities including food items and medicines. The District Magistrate (DM) has issued a notification citing that the relaxation in curfew will be applicable from 5 AM to 12 PM on Monday, August 7. This has been done in a bid to ease the burden on the people residing in the district amid the ongoing restrictions which have been imposed in view of violent incidents in the Northeastern state.

Earlier, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were issued by the DM on July 3rd, restricting the movement of people outside their residences in Imphal West District in wake of violent incidents, which erupted following the outbreak of ethnic clashes between two communities of Manipur in the beginning of May this year. Now, after over a month of imposition of Section 144, the district administration has decided to provide a brief relief to citizens, so that they can get essential goods for themselves.

Th Kirankumar, DM, Imphal West, in his order stated, “The office of the District Magistrate had issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 for restriction of the movement of any person outside their respective residences since 3rd July, 2023 and until further orders. Now, restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted from 5 AM to 12 noon of 7th August, 2023 for all areas of Imphal West District to facilitate the general public to purchase the essential items.”

The DM’s order, however, explained that the movement of persons belonging to essential services will be exempted from the imposition of curfew. “Movement of persons belonging to essential services, such as health, electricity, PHED (Public Health Engineering Department), petrol pumps, schools and colleges, municipality, press and electronic media, functioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew.”