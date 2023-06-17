How Indian Army, BSF Are Safeguarding Kuki & Meitei Villages In Manipur | Ground Report

An eerie silence engulfs two villages facing each other in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur. A few villagers of Semol, a Kuki village in the foothills and Sanasabi, a Meitei village in the valley, have already abandoned their houses. But those who choose to stay back and those who went away have faith in two particular organisations-- the Indian Army and the Border Security Force.

Republic Media Network visited both these villages to understand the ground reality and also to get a picture of what the villagers actually want.

Taking a tour through some of the villages which faced the assault of the arsonists, we ended up at Semol. The Semol village in the foothills, overlooked by some ridges has been turned into a fortress. At the entrance, four soldiers, both of the Indian Army and the BSF, guard the village bunker.

As we entered the village, we could sense that most of the houses are abandoned. Some livestock are still there. But as we approached a column of Army and BSF, we got to know that not everyone had left. The village Chief, the Secretary of the village committee, and a few others are still living there along with their families.

(Jawans patrol key connecting roads between villages in Manipur | Image: Republic)

'Thankful to the Army and BSF': Manipur Locals

Haopu, the Secretary of the village committee, and also a government employee said that they choose to stay back in their village as the Army and the BSF came just in time to stand guard. "We are happily living together with our families. We are thankful to the Army and the BSF. They are not only protecting the Semol Kuki village but also Sanasabi village which is a Meitei village," Haopu said.

(While they may appear deserted at first glance, people still remain in both villages under the watchful protection of the Indian Army & BSF | Image: Republic)

When asked about the ongoing ethnic clashes, he said, "We want to live in peace. We want this violence to end. The future generations will curse us if we don't learn to coexist, be it the Kukis or the Meiteis." He added that no matter whose village it is, the locals had faith that the Army and BSF will protect it.

Speaking off the record, a few Meitei youths whom we met at the local club in Sanasabi also narrated how things were completely different just a couple of weeks back. Even though they were hesitant to speak, when asked what they want as the state continues to boil, the only word that we heard was 'peace'.

Notably, senior officials of both organisations are staying round the clock in these two villages and regular patrolling on foot and area dominance is being carried out.