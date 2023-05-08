Manipur Violence: Indian Army Deploys 100 Columns, Intensifies Aerial Surveillance

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Indian Army on Monday said that over 100 columns of the security forces and Assam Rifles have been working continuously for the last 96 hours in order to enhance the surveillance capability in Manipur. The Army further stated that the deployment of aviation assets has also been intensified in view of the clashes.

“Aerial vehicles and helicopters have been pressed into action for surveillance not only in the hinterland but also along Indo Myanmar Border,” the Indian Navy informed.

The development came after the northeastern state of Manipur witnessed widespread protests against the inclusion of the Meitei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The protests occurred after the tribal communities of the state called for the 'Tribal Solidarity March' against the grant of the ST status to the non-tribal Meiteis.

The central government is also keeping a close watch on the current crisis situation and security forces have been deployed all across the state in view of the situation. So far, around 22,000 people have been rescued from various parts of the state.

23,000 residents dislocated

The ongoing clashes over the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes have so far resulted in the deaths of at least 55 people. It has also been learnt that over 23,000 residents have been dislocated so far in view of the violence. The state government has again suspended internet service across the state.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas on the Manipur violence on Monday, May 8. Apart from these pleas, the apex court is also set to hear the plea of a BJP MLA challenging the High Court order on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.