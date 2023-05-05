Manipur Violence: CRPF Tasked To Oversee Security Forces; Trains Suspended

Amid the tension in Manipur following the violence, the Indian Army on Friday said that the situation in the northeastern state has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

"The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army stated.

According to officials, the evacuation of civilians from all communities in the affected areas continued throughout the night. "Induction commenced on the night of May 4 and additional columns commenced domination with effect from the wee hours of May 5. Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway," Indian Army said.

Notably, Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to bring the situation under control after violence erupted on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district.

CRPF tasked to oversee security forces

At least five Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and seven senior superintendents of police (SSP) and SP rank officers of the CRPF have been tasked to coordinate the deployment of various security forces in violence-hit Manipur, official sources said.

All Manipur-bound trains suspended: Northeast Frontier Railway

Owing to the law and order situation in the state, the Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled all Manipur-bound trains. "No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI. According to Indian Railways officials, the train services will remain shut on May 5 and 6.

Tripura, Arunachal, and Meghalaya issue helpline numbers

The state governments of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura have issued helpline numbers for their residents and students who are in Manipur in the backdrop of violence in the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha on Thursday said that his government launched the helpline numbers for providing support to the residents of the state in Manipur.

Government of Tripura has opened the following helpline numbers for providing support on 24x7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur:



ERSS: 112

State Emergency Operation Centre : 1070/ 0381-2416045/ 2416241

Whatsapp number: 8787676210 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 4, 2023

On the same day, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma opened a helpline number 1800-345-3644 for students staying in Manipur. He said that the government closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of the students studying in the state. He also appealed to all to maintain peace, stating, "We are working to ensure the safety of our people."

We are working to evacuate our students studying in Manipur .. appeal to all the maintain peace and be calm .. we are working yo ensure safety of our people.. pic.twitter.com/Z0Aqcpos3k — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, on Friday, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu informed that a coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO has been constituted for the safe evacuation of the student from Manipur. He also issued a helpline number for the students.

Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is in touch with Govt of Manipur and our students to ensure their well being.



A coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO is also constituted for safe evacuation of our students from Manipur.



For further details please… — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 5, 2023

Assam pledges full support to Manipur

Taking to his Twitter, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday stated that he is in constant communication with CM Biren Singh and has pledged the full support of the Assam government.

Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families.I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2023

Notably, on Wednesday, clashes broke out in Manipur which intensified overnight after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

