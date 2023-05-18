Manipur Violence: Indian Army Works To Restore Normalcy; Essential Supplies Sent To Imphal

Amid ongoing tensions in the northeastern state of Manipur, supplies to the Imphal Valley were cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear among transporters. As a consequence, the state of essential supplies in the state was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels. To tackle the situation, Indian Army and Assam Rifles has now stepped in to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods to and from Imphal.

On May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal. According to Indian Army, Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage of the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon.

In addition, monitoring was also ensured through unmanned aerial vehicles, according to Indian Army officials. Approximately 100 vehicles were moved on May 16 and 17. Security Forces remain committed to restoring normalcy and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards normalcy in Manipur.

The Army conducted ground and aerial surveillance, and ensured beefing up essential supplies.

On May 16, and 17, as many as 100 vehicles moved and security forces remained committed to restoring normalcy. “Approximately 100 vehicles were moved on 16 and 17 May. Security Forces remain committed to restoring normalcy and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards normalcy in Manipur,” informed Indian Army officials. Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Rifles facilitated civil administration in the supply of LPG gas cylinders.

“Assam Rifles continue to render assistance in the trying times and arranged collection of 1,836 cylinders from Sekmai Bottling Plant, Imphal West District and delivered them to Indane Gas Agency distributor at Churachandpur district. Security forces provided administrative assistance for moving, collecting and distributing LPG cylinders in Manipur," said Assam Rifles.

Efforts to restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur underway

Earlier on Monday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that a joint monitoring committee along with the Army and state police will jointly inspect the relief camps in the violence-hit state and immediate action will be taken to restore the normalcy in the state.

Addressing a press conference, N Biren Singh said, “We briefed the Home Minister in detail about the present developments in the state of Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that his priority will be Manipur and efforts are underway to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.”