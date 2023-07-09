Manipur Violence: MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Calls On Archbishop Of Thrissur Archdiocese

With an intent to reassure the Christian community, Union Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh met with the Archbishop of Thrissur Archdiocese. During the meeting, Bishop Andrews called for immediate intervention by the Central and state governments to ensure peace in Manipur.

The move comes in the context of intensifying protests over the alleged violence against Christians in Manipur. The riots broke out in Manipur amid the BJP Kerala's efforts to garner the Christian churches' support for the party in the state.

"The archbishop assured that the church will do everything in their capacity to reign in peace," the minister stated.

Union Minister Rajkumar Singh also said that the union government and state government are working round the clock and monitoring events on the grounds closely to bring down tension and blamed the riot as a fallout of policy by Congress, which was in power in Manipur till 2017.

Manipur riots a result of Congress policy blunders...: MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

"The riots are the result of the Congress policy blunders adopted in the state where they ruled till 2017. The corruption, disparity of development, and improper education provided is the root cause of this violence," he blamed.

In Kerala, the Union Minister's visit holds significant importance as the Manipur violence has been a point of discussion in the public domain by Congress and the Left.

BJP leadership in the state estimated that if the Christian churches distance themselves from the party, there will be a backlash, including in Thrissur, which is a class A constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP had fielded actor Suresh Gopi and he was able to garner a decent 2,93,822 votes to come third in an area where Christians hold considerable sway.

During the meeting, the Bishop demanded that the central and state governments should intervene immediately to ensure peace in Manipur. The minister replied that the tension has eased and the situation in Manipur is calm. At the same time, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh responded that the meeting will give energy to the peace of Manipur.