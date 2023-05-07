Manipur Violence | Need To Normalise Situation To Stop External Aggression: Top Officials

The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile. Though the curfew was relaxed for two hours and three hours respectively on Saturday evening and Sunday morning in Churachandpur district, the epicenter of the violence and standoff continues in certain remote corners of the state.

Officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs have informed that the Center is closely monitoring the situation. Over 10,000 strong forces of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF etc have been deployed all across the state. So far around 22,000 people have been rescued from various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Vineet Joshi, an officer of 92 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) who was on Central deputation was called back to Manipur (his home cadre) and was given charge of the Chief Secretary, he will replace Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Republic Media Network extensively covered the situation in Manipur. The team managed to talk to many top security officials of the state who believe that it is very essential to establish normalcy in the state in order to prevent external aggression. External aggression here refers to the insurgent groups with their camps in Myanmar, who have been always looking for loopholes to destabilise the situation in the border state. Moreover, the ongoing political crisis in neighbouring Myanmar pose a great threat of infiltration.

'People should refrain from consuming one-sided reports'

On condition of anonymity, a senior official of the State said, "The tribals particularly living in the border areas share common language, culture with those on the other side. As tribe they are same, but are divided by the international border. Now given that the situation is critical in Myanmar politically and we are not having a good time either, infiltration poses a great threat."

He said that it is very essential that media play a positive role and help in bringing back normalcy.

"Some foreign media outlets are showing one side of the story, which is very dangerous. Our national integrity comes first. People should refrain from consuming the one-sided reports as well as social media rumours and think as an Indian above their respective tribal or community identities," said another senior official at the Chief Ministers' Office.

It may be mentioned that Manipur shares a porous international boundary with Myanmar. Though the Free Movement Regime, which entitles people living on both sides of the border to move freely up to 15kms of the international border remains suspended due to the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar, movement still continues. However, Assam Rifles, who guards the border have increased the vigil along the border over the last few days and drones are also being used to keep a tight check.