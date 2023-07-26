Manipur Violence: NHRC Issues Notice To State Govt Seeking Info On Victims

After continuous bloodshed in the state of Manipur, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the authorities about the actions that have been taken in the series of brutal incidents happening in the state since May. The commission has also directed the state to ensure no violation of human rights takes place.

This comes after the NHRC observed that in most of the matters pertaining to violence in Manipur, the 'Action Taken' reports from the state government are still awaited. Therefore without coming to any particular conclusion on all the complaints registered by the commission, it has asked for a detailed response on the efforts that have been taken by state authorities.

NHRC seeks answers to the following questions:

1. a) What is the quantum of compensation awarded as of now to the victims of violence?

b) How many persons and family members have been covered under the compensation scheme?

2. a) What are the steps taken for the rehabilitation of the victims and the next of Kin of the deceased?

b) How many persons or families of the victims have been rehabilitated as on date?

3. a) Whether the process of compassionate employment to the Next of Kin (NoK) of the deceased, who died due to unfortunate violence, has been initiated or not and what is the stage of such process?

b) How many persons, as of now, have been appointed on the ground of compassionate employment?

4. What steps have been taken by the concerned authorities to promote harmony and restore common brotherhood with a view to save human lives and to protect the properties, both private and public, abjure violence, particularly against the women and to promote fraternity and the spirit of brotherliness amongst the community?

The commission expects that enough steps are taken to help the communities, prevent them from any kind of violence and also to maintain peace, harmony, and unity to strengthen the bonds of people, as mentioned in Article 51-A of the Constitution of India.

The NHRC also stated that necessary compensation is provided to families of victims without any discrimination or arbitrariness. It is also observed that the process shall be expedited and the commission will be provided with a comprehensive 'Action Taken' report, within two weeks.