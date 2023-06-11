Manipur Violence: No ‘untoward Incident’ In Last 24 Hours, Internet Suspended Till June 15

No untoward incident was reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours, state Health Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh announced. To maintain law and order, the internet ban in the state has been extended until June 15.

In ethnic violence in the state of Mainpur, as many as 100 people after thousands of tribals took out a solidarity march against the demand of the Meitei community for scheduled tribe (ST) status.

“No untoward incident has taken place in the state since yesterday, this is proof that peace and normalcy are returning to our state. Combing operations have been launched at various places across the state and a number of weapons including around 53 weapons, 39 bombs, and 74 ammunition and magazines have been recovered,” said Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Manipur Health Minister.

Internet ban extended until June 15

Anticipating that anti-social elements may use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation, the DGP announced the internet ban is extended for five more days until June 15, 3 PM.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined the urgent listing of a plea against the suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state of Manipur since May 3, saying the High Court is seized of the matter. "High court is seized of the matter. why are you duplicating it? let it come before the regular bench", said a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal.

Centre forms peace committee

The Centre has constituted a committee in Manipur headed by the governor to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties, the Union Home Ministry said on Saturday (June 10). The members of the peace committee include the chief minister, a few ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties and civil society groups, it said.

Notably in the combing operations undertaken by the security personnel in the aftermath of the widespread state-wide violence in Manipur, a total of 11,763 pieces of ammunition, 896 weapons and 200 bombs so far have been recovered, informed the security adviser to the state government on Thursday (June 8).

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the all-tribal students union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. Violence has gripped the entire state for now a month and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.