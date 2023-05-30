Manipur Violence Primarily Ethnic, Not Counter-insurgency, Says CDS General Chauhan

As Manipur continues to struggle with the community clashes, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday stated that the challenges still persist in the northeastern state as he ensured assistance to the state government. He clarified that the clashes taking place in the state are related to two different ethnicities and have no relation to counter-insurgency. He hoped the challenges will be resolved with time.

CDS General Anil Chauhan said, "Unfortunately, the situation which has developed in Manipur has nothing to do with counter-insurgency and is primarily a clash between two ethnicities. It's a law and order kind of situation and we are helping the state govt. The levels of the insurgency had come down in the area to enough level that prompted us to withdraw the Armed forces. But right now we are in a different situation altogether as a number of clashes are happening on the basis of ethnicity.

He further said, "Armed forces and Assam rifles have done an excellent job and saved a large number of lives. The challenges in Manipur have not disappeared as it will take some time but hopefully, they should settle down".

#LIVE | Situation in Manipur continues to remain tense. CDS General Anil Chauhan reassures people, says 'Clash is not linked to counter-insurgency. Challenges in Manipur have not disappeared.'#Manipur#ManipurViolencehttps://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/p0T5Env9Zn — Republic (@republic) May 30, 2023

Manipur, afflicted by ethnic conflict for nearly a month witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations. The death toll from clashes since ethnic rioting began on May 3 has gone up to 80 according to officials.

Army and paramilitary personnel have been conducting combing operations in the Imphal valley and surrounding districts, an official said. The Army operation is aimed at confiscating illegal caches of arms, he said. Ethnic clashes first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Amit Shah Visit Violence-Hit Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in strife-torn Manipur on Monday night with an aim to restore peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities. He is scheduled to hold several rounds of meetings with the political and civil society leaders from both the Meitei and Kuki communities. He will then visit Churachandpur, the site of some of the worst rioting earlier this month.

Shah, who flew into Imphal last night accompanied by the home secretary, had held a meeting with chief minister N Biren Singh, as well as some of his cabinet colleagues, intelligence and security officials on Monday late night to take stock of the situation. The meeting, sources said, decided on a series of relief measures as well as steps to augment supplies in this north-eastern state to cool down prices of essential commodities which have soared since ethnic violence began earlier this month.