Manipur Violence: Relief Camp, Home Attacked By Bullets & Mortar Shells

On July 26, a 17-year-old boy, who was at home, was injured by the splinter of a mortar shell in the midst of unabated firing in Phougakchao Ikhai in Manipur's Bishnupur district, according to the First Information Report (FIR). A week after the incident Republic's Principal Correspondent Anirudha Bhakat reported from the village.

Republic reported from the victim's house where the damage induced by the mortar shell was clearly observable. The walls were impaired and holes were visible in the roof, which was caused by bullets and mortal shells.

Wall damaged due to mortal shell. Image: Republic

Blood stains were visible on the bed where the boy was sleeping. Some houses were also set ablaze in the district by miscreants.

Republic also reported from a relief camp in Phougakchao Ikhai which was targeted by the miscreants. The roof had bullet and mortal shell marks. The paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of villagers.

Damage due to bullet and mortar; shell in a relief camp in Phougakchao Ikhai. Image: Republic

SC pulls up Manipur Police over 'Lapses & lethargic investigation', summons State DGP

The Supreme Court, observing the breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur, on Tuesday, criticized the State police and summoned the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) to respond to its questions on Monday, August 7.

Excoriating the law enforcement machinery over rampant ethnic violence, the top court said the State police have completely lost control over the law and order situation and sought details from the State Government in a tabulated format segregating cases involving murder, rape, arson and loot, destruction of house and property, places of worship, and outraging of modesty of women.

"Based on the preliminary data submitted before the court, it does prima facie appear that the investigation has been tardy. There has been a considerable lapse between the occurrence and the registration of FIRs, recording of witness statements and even the arrests have been few and far between," the order said.

In order to thoroughly assess the probe thus far, the bench asked that the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur appear on Monday to provide answers to their inquiries.

(Republic's Principal Correspondent Anirudha Bhakat has contributed to this report)