Manipur Violence: Security Forces Rescue 23,000 Civilians After Tribal Clashes In State

Amid the tension in Manipur after the violence that broke out this week, security forces have rescued a total of 23,000 civilians have been rescued so far. According to the official statement, 120-125 Army and Assam Rifles columns who are working tirelessly for the past 96 hours to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence and restore normalcy.

"Ray of hope due to efforts of 120-125 Army and Assam Rifles columns who are working tirelessly for the past 96 hours to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence and restore normalcy has emerged with no major violence being reported and curfew, therefore being relaxed from 7-10 am today in Churachandpur followed by flag march by security forces immediately thereafter," a defence statement said on Sunday.

"The past 24 hours also witnessed the Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs and redeployment of army helicopters within Imphal Valley. A total of 23,000 civilians have been rescued till now and moved to their own military garrisons," the statement further added.

Notably, curfew was partially relaxed in Churachandpur, where violence was first reported on May 3, for two hours from 3 pm to 5 pm on Saturday and 7 am to 10 am on Sunday.

Manipur violence

Violence first erupted in the Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 to protest the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The march was organised by tribals including Nagas and Kukis after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Meitei community.

According to police, during the march in Torbung, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies)