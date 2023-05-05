Manipur Violence| Situation In Moreh, Kangpokpi Under Control; Efforts On For Imphal: Army

Amid the violence in Manipur, the Indian Army has reported that the situation in the Moreh and Kangpokpi areas of the state where clashes occurred, has been brought under control and is stable. It further stated that all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur areas.

"Situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued," Indian Army officials said, adding that additional columns were also redeployed from neighbouring Nagaland.

"In addition, Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur," said Indian Army.

Notably, Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to bring the situation under control after violence erupted on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by non-tribal Meiteis. As many as 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in different parts of the state to contain the violence.

Manipur violence

The Northeastern state of Manipur is currently facing tension due to violence that erupted earlier this week. The state government has issued ‘shoot at sight’ orders in extreme cases saying that all magistrates could issue the order when all options of persuasion, warning and reasonable force "have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled".

Notably, clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community. According to police, during the march in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which escalated the violence throughout the state, PTI reported.

