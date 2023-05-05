Manipur Violence: Tripura, Arunachal Govts Launch Helpline Numbers For Students, Residents

In the wake of violence in Manipur which caused the disruption of law and order in the state, the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have launched helpline numbers for their residents and students who are in Manipur.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha on Thursday said that his government has launched the helpline numbers for providing support to the residents of the state in Manipur. He provided the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112 as well as shared the helpline numbers of the State Emergency Operation Centre: 1070/ 0381-2416045/ 2416241.

Government of Tripura has opened the following helpline numbers for providing support on 24x7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur:



ERSS: 112

State Emergency Operation Centre : 1070/ 0381-2416045/ 2416241

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on Friday stated that a coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO has been constituted for the safe evacuation of the student from Manipur and also issued a helpline number. He also said that the Arunachal government is constantly in touch with the CM Biren Singh-led government to ensure the well-being of the students.

Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is in touch with Govt of Manipur and our students to ensure their well being.



A coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO is also constituted for safe evacuation of our students from Manipur.



Assam pledges full support to Manipur: CM Himanta

Taking to his Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to the violence in neighbouring Manipur, several families affected by the violence have sought refuge in Assam. "I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families," he said. The Assam CM further stated that he is in constant communication with CM Biren Singh and has pledged the full support of the Assam government.

Notably, Manipur is facing tension due to violence that erupted earlier this week. Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.