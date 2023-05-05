Last Updated:

Manipur Violence: Tripura, Arunachal Govts Launch Helpline Numbers For Students, Residents

In the wake of violence in Manipur, the state govts of Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have launched helpline numbers for their residents and students in Manipur.

Ajay Sharma
Manipur violence

In the wake of violence in Manipur which caused the disruption of law and order in the state, the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have launched helpline numbers for their residents and students who are in Manipur.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha on Thursday said that his government has launched the helpline numbers for providing support to the residents of the state in Manipur. He provided the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112 as well as shared the helpline numbers of the State Emergency Operation Centre: 1070/ 0381-2416045/ 2416241.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on Friday stated that a coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO has been constituted for the safe evacuation of the student from Manipur and also issued a helpline number. He also said that the Arunachal government is constantly in touch with the CM Biren Singh-led government to ensure the well-being of the students.

Assam pledges full support to Manipur: CM Himanta

Taking to his Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to the violence in neighbouring Manipur, several families affected by the violence have sought refuge in Assam. "I have requested the District Administration of #Cachar to take care of these families," he said. The Assam CM further stated that he is in constant communication with CM Biren Singh and has pledged the full support of the Assam government.

Notably, Manipur is facing tension due to violence that erupted earlier this week. Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

