'Manipur Violence Unfortunate' Says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju As Death Toll Reaches 54

The ongoing violent clashes in Manipur have resulted in massive damage to property and lives. Officials have confirmed that the death toll reached 54 on May 6 and several thousands of people have been injured, which also includes police officials.

Expressing concern over the same, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the conflict going on in Manipur is unfortunate, and the Centre is taking necessary actions to curtail the situation. These types of clashes only impact the future of our younger generation, he added.

"The violence is very unfortunate, and the Home Ministry is taking necessary actions. The communal clashes are very painful, said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. "We are all brothers, and one should learn to live in harmony. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the North East has seen immense development, and whenever these types of incidents happen, it is the youth that face the brunt of such violence. We only want to take the North East forward in peace," he added.

Indian forces working tirelessly to control situation

To restore peace and revive normalcy in violence-hit Manipur, Indian Army, in joint operations with the Assam Rifles and Air Force and with the help of the civil administration, are working tirelessly, said an official on Friday. The situation in a few districts of Manipur deteriorated after clashes broke out between two communities. Given the tension surrounding the area, security officials were forced to rescue civilians from various violence-hit minority zones, the statement noted.

In the last 12 hours, "Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by miscreants to establish blockades, which were taken under control by security forces. To ensure locals feel secure, security officials have conducted proactive rescue operations, flag marches, area dominance, and interaction with locals and influencers," the statement by the official said, adding that nearly 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities created by company operating bases and military garrisons.