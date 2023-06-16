Manipur Violence: Union Min RK Ranjan Singh’s House Set On Fire In Imphal

Amid the re-emergence of ethnic violence in Manipur in which over 100 people have been killed so far, Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh's residence was torched by a mob at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night, informed the Manipur government. The minister was not in the house when the attack took place, according to officials. Notably, the Manipur government’s only female MLA Nemcha Kipgen’s house was also burnt on Wednesday (June 14). The state has witnessed massive violence since May 3 as clashes broke out between the Meitei and the Kuki, Zo tribes.

According to reports, the mob stormed into the house despite a curfew in force in the region. “A mob torched Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night,” informed the Manipur Government. The Minister responding to the attack said nobody was injured during the attack, “I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home."

‘Culprits will be booked’: Manipur CM assures

On an incident of fresh violence in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh said, "Most people have some feelings because as someone has lost their near & dear ones. As Somebody has lost their property. So, those kinds of emotions are there. So, we can't immediately say that everything will be alright. But you have seen that with the efforts of the Govt, and by involving the people, it is reducing."

“It is very sad...Combing operation has started to find out the culprits. I assure the people of the state, we will definitely book the culprits as per the law of the land," said the Manipur CM.

Centre forms peace committee

The centre has constituted a committee in Manipur headed by the governor to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties, the Union Home Ministry said on Saturday (June 10). The members of the peace committee include the chief minister, a few ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties, and civil society groups, it said.

In the aftermath of the incidents of arson and violence in Manipur, the security personnel carried out combing operations and recovered a total of 11,763 pieces of ammunition, 896 weapons, and 200 bombs so far have been recovered, informed the security adviser to the state government on Thursday (June 8).

The violence between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians erupted in Manipur after a rally by the all-tribal students union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 demanding a scheduled tribe (ST) status. Violence has gripped the entire state since then and the central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conducted a four-day visit to the state and met various stakeholders including civil society organizations.