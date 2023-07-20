Manipur: Women Stripped Naked & Raped Were 'snatched From Police' Moments Before Video

A horrific chronology has emerged regarding the heinous Manipur sexual assault video that has sparked nationwide outrage. The incident took place on May 4, and a FIR was lodged by the police on June 21. The complaint reveals how the mob that was seen in the video forcing the naked women into a field had "snatched" them from the police team that was taking them to Nongpok Sukmai Police Station station 2 km away

The complaint was filed by the chief of the village where the women lived. He narrated in the complaint how on May 4, unknown miscreants numbering 900-1000 carrying sophisticated weapons including rifles entered the B Phainom village. The mob vandalised houses and burnt them besides looting movable properties and cash.

Women were 'snatched from the custody of police team': FIR

Fearing that they'd be killed, five villagers fled towards the adjoining forest. "They were later rescued by Police on way to the police station. But they were blocked by a mob and snatched from the custody of police team about 2 km from Nongpok Sukmai Police station," the complainant mentioned. The five villagers included two men and three women.

One of the men was killed by the mob and the three women were forced to remove their clothes and strip naked. Gangrape was then committed. A younger brother who tried to defend his sister's modesty and life was murdered on the spot, the FIR said.

"The victim and two witnesses managed to escape the spot with help from some people of the areas who were known to them," it said.

A case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered against unidentified armed persons. Several police teams had been formed and the first arrest in the case was made in the Thoubal district after the video showing two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral on social media a day earlier.

Speaking outside Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incident had shamed 140 crore Indians. He assured that the culprits would not be allowed to get away. The Supreme Court of India has asked the Centre and State government to take action, and submit a report. CJI Chandrachud said the apex court would be forced to act if the government didn't.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a detailed probe is underway into the episode and strict action, including possible capital punishment, will follow. While speaking on Thursday morning, he said one arrest has been made.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of both houses of Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - were disrupted and adjourned for the day with opposition MPs creating an uproar over the Manipur horror.