Manipur's Top Tribal Group Calls For Emergency Shutdown In Churachandpur

Manipur's top tribal body on Thursday (August 31), has called for an emergency shutdown in the Churachandpur district. In an official release, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) has called for a shutdown in Lonphai, Khousabung, Kangvai and Sugnu. "Emergency services like medical, police, water, electricity, press are exempted," the Kuki Zomi tribe said in the release.

This comes just a few hours after a gun battle was reported from the Khoirentak foothills in the Bishnupur district and Chingphei and Khousabung areas in Churachandpur district. At least two people were confirmed dead after they succumbed to injuries resulting from the fresh round of firings. The two deceased were among the five people who were admitted to a hospital in Churachandpur. Two days ago, two men were killed and six injured in separate incidents of violence near Narainsena village in Bishnupur.

Search operation continues as the situation remains tense in Manipur

The Manipur police are carrying out search operations across the State and are seizing arms and ammunition in large amounts. "Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Imphal-West districts and recovered 5 (five) arms, 31 (thirty-one) ammunition,19 (nineteen) explosives, 3 (three) packs of IED material and 10-meter Cordtex from Kangpokpi and Imphal-West districts," Manipur Police posted on X on August 30.

So far, 1646 persons have been arrested for violations from 130 checkpoints across the State. Meanwhile, more than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised by the Kukis to protest against the Manipur High Court's order to consider including the majority Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe status.