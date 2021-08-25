Manish Sisodia Accuses Centre Of 'big Fraud' Over Probe Into Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of allegedly committing 'fraud' against the people as it did not allow the state government to form a panel to look into deaths caused due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Delhi DyCM Sisodia cited Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter noting that there is no need to form a panel in Delhi, as the Supreme Court-appointed task force is investigating the matter. He alleged that the Centre did not want a probe into the deaths because as feared that the truth of their negligence would surface.

Sisodia accuses Centre of committing 'fraud'

"The central government is once more working as a fraud in identifying the deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19. I have received a letter from the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia. The central government is saying that there is no need to form a committee because a task force has been formed under the order of the Supreme Court," said Sisodia.

Mandaviya's letter states that out of the 12 points for reference for the SC panel, five are related to oxygen. However, none of these five points pertains to deaths caused by a shortage of oxygen, said Sisodia.

"Such a big fraud has never happened in the country. If the SC-appointed panel is probing the deaths, why did the Centre ask states to give data on oxygen-related fatalities? The Centre does not want a probe into the deaths due to oxygen shortage because the truth of their negligence will come out," he alleged.

The Deputy Cheif Minister requested Union Min Mandaviya to let this matter be probed to find out who was at fault and how many people have died due to lack of oxygen.

Oxygen crisis

The Supreme Court had, on May 8, set up a National Task Force for an effective and transparent mechanism for allocating medical oxygen to meet the demands in several states during the second wave of the pandemic. The NTF was constituted to assess and recommend the need and distribution of oxygen in the country.

The court said that the union government shall, on receipt of the recommendations of the Task Force, take an appropriate decision in regard to the allocation of oxygen and on all other recommendations.