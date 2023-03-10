Fromer Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail hearing in the liquor policy case in the national capital’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, March 10, witnessed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader of conspiracy during the framing of the excise policy and sought 10 days of custody. The investigation agency also accused Sisodia of having a political understanding with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana legislator K Kavitha.

Demanding Manish Sisodia’s custody, the ED stated, “During the remand custody of Sisodia we will examine the money trail in the case. He has given answers contrary to the statement given by other people. We want to interrogate him to identify the modus operandi and to confront other persons who have been summoned.”

“Manish Sisodia's statement differs from others on the part of increasing profit margins. He says profit margins to wholesale sellers were doubled based on previous calculations. While no such discussion took place in GoM,” ED claimed before the court.

Role of KCR’s daughter alleged

According to sources, the central investigation agency has also alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by Sisodia, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, Vijay Nair and many others. The ED added that the so-called “South Group” allegedly paid a kickback of nearly Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders for tweaks in the liquor excise policy. According to the ED, Vijay Nair was allegedly the one who was looking after everything regarding the Delhi excise policy.

“Vijay Nair was managing the South India Group who gave nearly Rs 100 crore as a kickback. In fact, as per the statement given by Butchi Babu Gorantla (former aide of K Kavitha) on February 23, there was a political understanding between Kavitha and Manish Sisodia,” ED alleged while seeking's Sisodia's custory.

Elaborating on the “South Group” link in the Delhi liquor policy case, the ED stated, “K Kavitha met Vijay Nair as he wanted to show how he can influence the policy. He was acting on behalf of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.”

Flaws in liquor policy, alleges ED

Informing the court about the alleged flaws in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, the central investigation agency said that it has collected documents from many places and has found many flaws in the policy which was finalised under the then Sisodia, who was then the deputy chief minister of Delhi. Stating that the suggestions of the expert committee were not accepted during the formulation of the excise policy, the ED claimed that various groups from South India benefited due to the changes made.

“Wholesalers were benefitted. An illegal earning system was made. The wholesale business was given to some special people. The profit margin of 12 per cent given was different from the opinion of the expert committee,” alleged the Enforcement Directorate.

Sisodia’s lawyer opposes ED’s plea seeking his custody

Opposing ED’s plea seeking Sisodia's 10-day custody, his lawyer Dayan Krishnan alleged that he was arrested by the central agency and urged the court to pay attention to it. Further terming the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as 'draconian', he added that Sidodia was arrested "only to be kept in jail"..

“Today we were to argue for bail. I was never summoned by ED even once. My bail application was pending in the Rouse Avenue Court. They questioned me and just a day before the hearing, they arrested me. This act must concern the court,” he said.

Manish Sisodia arrested

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi. Sisodia was arrested under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), IPC Section 477 (account falsification) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Initially, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court sent him to custody for five days on February 27. On March 4, the court extended CBI custody for two more days, till March 6 and stated that it will hear Sisodia's bail plea on March 10. He was arrested by the ED on March 9.