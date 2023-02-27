Manish Sisodia Arrested: What Is Liquor Scam And How DyCM Was Dragged Into The Case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, February 26, in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The infamous new liquor policy was floated by the Delhi government based on an expert committee report in 2020 and was implemented in the national capital on November 17, 2021. It brought several changes to the alcohol-selling process as it marked the exit of the government and invited private manufacturers and resellers into the selling mechanism.

The new liquor policy divided the national capital into 32 zones and each zone had 27 liquor vendors, indicating that each municipal ward had 2-3 vendors. Instead of giving individual licences, the government initiated bidding zone-by-zone.

Under the new liquor policy, the home delivery of alcohol, opening of liquor shops till 3 am and the process of offering immense discounts on MRP of alcoholic drinks started. The policy was brought amid the deadly delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic. It received huge criticism from religious groups, civil society and educational institutions as it promoted the selling of alcohol.

Beginning of controversy around liquor policy

The Delhi government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had to roll back the new liquor policy in July 2022 amid several controversies. It was alleged that the Kejriwal government used the policy to extend undue financial favours to the liquor licensees.

However, several other interventions by government bodies led to the withdrawal of the new liquor policy. Naresh Kumar was appointed as Delhi's Chief Secretary on April 20, 2022. He went on to examine the files of the new liquor policy and found irregularities and discrepancies in its implementation.

Dated July 8, a report by Delhi CS Kumar showed prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

He prepared a report on the new liquor policy and sent it to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Based on the report, LG Saxena ordered a probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

The CBI probe in the matter was recommended by LG Saxena on July 22, 2022, which insisted the probe agency investigate the alleged rule violations and procedural flaws in the implementation of the excise policy.

How Manish Sisodia was dragged into the case?

The report by Delhi CS Kumar alleged that Manish Sisodia, Minister-In-Charge of the Delhi Excise Department executed major actions that violated the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.”

Since then, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was under the radar of the intelligence units as 'Excise' is among the 19 portfolios handled by him in the Delhi government.

Delhi CS in his report mentioned that Sisodia has done undue financial favours to the private liquor players that have caused a huge loss to the government. In the report, he said, “It was done so with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons in lieu of financial benefits to individuals at the highest echelons of the government leading up to the Minister-in-charge of Excise & Finance, Manish Sisodia.”

FIR registered in the case: What it says?

The CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) in August 2022, in a special court against Sisodia and 14 others under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means, or by the exercise of personal influence.

The FIR also mentioned several payments made in crores to close associates of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirits. The FIR also flagged that Manish Sisodia in connivance with some other public servants took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with the intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender. The licence holders were allegedly given extensions according to their own will.

The probe agency filed its first chargesheet in the case against seven people on November 25. However, Sisodia was not named in the charge sheet. The CBI kept the probe open against Sisodia and other accused named in the FIR. After CBI, the Enforcement Directorate also intervened in the case to seek case details from CBI. Later, it filed a money laundering case revolving around excise policy.

Sisodia was summoned by the probe agency in October 2022 for questioning in relation to the excise policy case. He was summoned for the second time on February 26, 2023, by the CBI. After an eight-hour-long questioning session, he was arrested on the same day by the probe agency.