Manish Sisodia Claims CBI Torturing Him, Interrogating Ex-Delhi Deputy CM For 9-10 Hours

Manish Sisodia, AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, said he is being 'mentally harassed' by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 51-year-old journalist-turned-politician who is an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case has been in CBI custody since February 27. Initially, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court sent him on custody for five days. On Saturday, the court extended CBI custody for two more days, till March 6. The court will hear Sisodia's bail plea on March 10.

“They are not using third degree torture but are making me sit for questioning for as long 9 to 10 hours asking me the same questions again and again. It is no less than mental harassment,” former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying in the Delhi court.

Sources say the court has asked CBI to not ask repetitive questions to the former deputy CM of Delhi and ordered the investigation agency to conduct his medical examination regularly. The development came after CBI asked the court for the extension of the AAP leader’s remand as he was not cooperating in the investigation and was trying to evade questions.

CBI still in cage: Sisodia’s counsel

Addressing the media outside the Delhi court, the counsel representing Sisodia said, “The whole country is watching this. The CBI is still in a cage like it was in the Congress regime. The court has also given a warning to the investigation agency of finishing the investigation in two days.”

“If this case is naturally dealt without any prejudice, then Manish Sisodia has to be released from the CBI’s custody. He is being asked repetitive questions,” he added.

Centre misusing CBI: AAP

After the court extended Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody for two more days, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led central government of misusing the central investigation agency and said that the CBI’s action against Sisodia is on the directions of the Centre. He further said people are watching what is going on and they will give a reply to the central government in the coming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth. They are only listening to what the Central government is saying. This whole procedure is meant to trouble Manish Sisodia,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Manish Sisodia arrested

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi. Sisodia was arrested under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), IPC Section 477 (account falsification) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Following his arrest, the Delhi court on February 27 granted CBI the custody of the former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The court granted custody to allow the probe agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

Notably, Sisodia along with another Delhi minister Satyendar Jain resigned from Kejriwal’s cabinet earlier this month. The Delhi CM accepted the resignations saying he doesn't want development work to get hampered.