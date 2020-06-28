'Situation Will Improve': Manish Sisodia Exudes Confidence As COVID Recovery Rate Improves

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the situation will improve in the coming weeks in the national capital. He said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes that battle against COVID-19 is very big and no individual person or agency can deal with it alone.

"We are hopeful that situation will improve in the coming weeks and will certainly not be as bleak as it looked in the first week of June when domain experts predicted 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by July 31," Sisodia said.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal believes that battle against COVID-19 is very big and no individual person or agency can deal with it alone. In this spirit, CM has brought everyone together and his efforts seem to be paying off," Sisodia added.

Sisodia further stated that more patients are recovering in Delhi than those who are falling ill, the number of deaths are coming down, positivity rate is decreasing rapidly.

"Last week saw things stabilising-recovery rate has increased to 62 per cent, today more patients are recovering in Delhi than those who are falling ill, the number of deaths are coming down, positivity rate is decreasing rapidly," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has stepped in the national capital's COVID-19 fight said that the Centre has not intervened in the work of the Delhi government but has coordinated between Delhi govt, three municipal corporations and Government of India. Commenting on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statement that Delhi will have 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July, Shah said that the statement created "fear" among people, and assured that such a stage will not arrive as testing has been ramped up in Delhi and hospitals have been increased.

Delhi: Number of COVID-19 containment zones now 417; nearly 2.45 lakh people screened so far

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, officials said on Sunday. They said the count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts were yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas following the Centre's directions. Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the city, an official said.

"We have screened around two lakh people for COVID-19 in house-to-house survey being conducted across the city. Also, 45,000 people have been screened in COVID-19 containment zones," the official told PTI. The process of screening every household has to be completed by July 6.

