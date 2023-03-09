Manish Sisodia, Former Delhi Deputy CM, Arrested Again, This Time By ED

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, lodged in the Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi new excise policy case, has been arrested again. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested him in the same case, after grilling him for hours.

He was reportedly questioned by the ED on Tuesday for over 45 minutes inside the Tihar Jail, following which, the arrest was made.

After the arrest, BJP leader Harish Khurana took on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said, "The ED has arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi under money laundering charges and this is a very serious allegation. The way Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia used to give honesty certificates to others, will now have to answer over allegations of money laundering of 100 crore."

"Arvind Kejriwal is alleging that because Manish Sisodia was about to come out of the jail on Friday, the central agency has arrested him again. Now, I want to ask Kejriwal, is it the law, who knows whether Sisodia was to come out of the jail tomorrow," Khurana said.

He even added, "We believe that the investigation of this big scam is going to reach the chief minister's office very soon, since it is impossible to believe that Arvind Kejriwal was unknown about such a big scam."

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal responded strongly to the arrest of Manish Sisodia. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Manish was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It did not find any evidence and no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow and Manish would have been released. So today Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him. They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside at all costs by creating new fake cases everyday. The public is watching and public will answer."

Notably Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is supposed to hear the bail petition filed by Manish Sisodia on Friday, March 10. However, the fresh arrest has shattered the chances of him getting bail in the matter.

Earlier, on March 6, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20, after the expiry of the extended CBI custody.

The CBI had arrested Manish Sisodia on February 26 in the Delhi liquor policy case, after questioning him for over eight hours in connection with the allegations of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped new excise policy.