Manish Sisodia Hails Delhi's New School Education Board, Avers 'will Motivate Students'

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday took to Twitter to express his views on the constitution of Delhi Board of School Education. He wrote, "Delhi's new school board is going to play a very pertinent role in the realization of the dream of upliftment of the education system in the state. It will motivate students to be good human beings and responsible citizens of the country and for once and for all free them from the system that restricts their calibre to passing the exams."

दिल्ली का नया स्कूल बोर्ड, शिक्षा में सुधार के एक बहुत बड़े सपने को पूरा करने का आधार बनेगा.

इसमें यह सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा कि हर बच्चा अच्छा नागरिक बने, कट्टर देशभक्त बनकर देश की ज़िम्मेदारी ले और अच्छा इंसान बने. यह बोर्ड शिक्षा को 'रटकर पास होने की परीक्षा' से मुक्त करेगा. https://t.co/zSjs0Ag1LW — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 6, 2021

Delhi CM announces Delhi Board of School Education

This comes after Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a cabinet meeting earlier in the day gave approval to the constitution of the National Capital's own school education board. Announcing the approval of the Delhi Board of School Education, the Chief Minister said that this decision will bring "revolutionary changes" in the education system to new heights.

'दिल्ली बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन' की स्थापना दिल्ली की शिक्षा व्यवस्था में हो रहे क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन को नई ऊंचाइयों की तरफ़ लेकर जाएगा | LIVE https://t.co/sTjII0xNdP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 6, 2021

Delhi Board of School Education

As per information provided by CM Kejriwal, there are around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, and all of these schools are affiliated with CBSE, but later in session 2021-2022, the state government will include 20-25 schools in the new education board.

Informing that the CBSE affiliation will be scrapped soon and schools will become affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education, the Chief Minister said some schools will be selected for the same after discussion with Principals, teachers, and parents. He said, "We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this Board within 4-5 years."

"The board will bring in the best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will provide education as per the aptitude of the students and will prepare fiercely patriotic and self-dependent students who will serve the country and the society in a selfless manner," he added.

