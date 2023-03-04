Manish Sisodia In CBI Custody Till March 6: Five Things You Need To Know

It seems Manish Sisodia is not likely to get any relief soon, as the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, March 4 extended his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand by two days. The CBI sought a three-day extension of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's remand before the court, however, the court ruled an extension of two days custody.

Sisodia was presented before the court after the expiry of his five-day CBI custody. The AAP leader was arrested in the alleged new excise policy scam in Delhi by the CBI. Now, the bail plea will be heard by the Court on March 10.

Amid all the twists and turns in the investigation of the alleged scam in Delhi and arrest of Manish Sisodia, here are five highlights of the case and how things proceeded.

Bail to be decided on March 10

1. The controversy kicked off, after questions were raised on the formulation and implementation of the new excise policy, which was implemented in Delhi after November 17, 2021, by the AAP government. However, the government decided to roll back the new liquor policy within nine months, following allegations of violations of rules and procedural flaws in the implementation of the new policy and the recommendation of a CBI probe by Delhi LG VK Saxena on July 22, 2022. The recommendation from the L-G came up after a report of the Chief Secretary (CS) of Delhi surfaced, wherein allegations of violations of several procedural lapses in the implementation and allegations of providing undue benefits to the liquor licensees were made. The CBI initiated the investigation and an FIR was registered wherein Manish Sisodia and 14 others were made accused. It was also alleged that the former Deputy CM's close aides were actively involved in managing and diverting the funds collected from liquor licensees for the accused involved in the case.

2. During the investigation, the CBI made its first arrest in the case in September 2022, as AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, and his arrest was followed by the arrest of Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru by ED. During the further investigation, the CBI arrested Hyderabad-based Abhishek Boinpally in the same month. Boinpally’s name cropped up during the course of the investigation. Various raids and searches were carried out by the investigating agency including Manish Sisodia's official residence in Delhi. Sisodia was summoned by the CBI on February 26 and after hours of grilling, the CBI eventually arrested him in the case. He was sent to five-day CBI custody by the court further.

3. Soon after the CBI arrested Sisodia in the case, enraged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders fumed over CBI's action and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dictatorship. Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Manish is innocent and his arrest is dirty politics. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger."

On the other hand, BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Sisodia by saying that the whole scandal is a textbook case of rampant corruption by the party, who used to issue honesty certificates to others across the country. He even went on to say that Manish Sisodia has shamed Anna Hazare.

4. After Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI custody, he filed a bail plea in the Supreme Court the other day into the case. However, on February 28, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's plea against his arrest by CBI and suggested that he goes to High Court. The SC made a remark saying that it was not appropriate for it to interfere in the matter at the time. Further, Sisodia withdrew his application and said he will go to the trial court.

5. The SC refusal to interfere in the matter, put pressure on the AAP government, following which, Manish Sisodia and another jailed former Minister Satyendar Jain had to resign from the Delhi cabinet. Now, the fate of Sisodia's bail plea will be decided by the court on March 10.